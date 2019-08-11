Updated at 4:30 p.m. with the boil water advisory lifted.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A precautionary boil water advisory issued Saturday morning for parts of Crestwood and Sunset Hills was lifted as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Missouri American Water confirmed that water quality tests confirmed the water in those areas is safe to consume.
Because of a water main break at Watson Plaza Drive, about 5,500 Missouri American Water customers were asked to boil their water for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.
Crestwood police also reported flooding and damage at Crestwood City Hall on Saturday as a result of the broken water main.
Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water.