Bomb threat empties St. Louis Art Museum

UPDATED at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday with additional details from the Missouri History Museum.
ST. LOUIS — Employees of the St. Louis Art Museum were evacuated and workers at the Missouri History Museum sheltered in place following a bomb threat about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, St. Louis police said.
The threat was called into the city Park Ranger office at Forest Park. St. Louis police K-9 units evacuated and searched both museums, which are located in Forest Park.
There is no longer a threat, police said.
The art museum normally opens at 10 a.m. and will open Tuesday at 12 p.m. Any visitors with tickets to an exhibition will be refunded or rescheduled at their convenience, spokesman Matthew Hathaway said.
The Missouri History Museum is normally closed on Tuesdays. The museum's Juneteenth event on museum grounds Tuesday evening will go on as scheduled, spokeswoman Madeline Reichmuth said.
Nick Robertson
Metro News Intern
Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.
