Bonne Terre man arrested for DWI in deadly crash involving utility vehicle

A man from Bonne Terre was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DWI in a deadly crash involving a utility vehicle.

Police said the 25-year-old man tried to drive up a rock wall along Highway 8 in Washington County when the vehicle rolled over, killing his passenger.

Gene E. Skaggs, 28, died at the scene. He was from Mineral Point, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Skaggs was a passenger on a 2021 Polaris RZR heading west on the right shoulder of the highway about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

The utility vehicle's driver made a left turn at Stoney Point Road and tried to drive up a rock wall, the patrol said. The vehicle rolled backward and overturned. Skaggs, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partly thrown off the vehicle, the parol said.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man arrested in the crash because charges are pending. He was being held in the Washington County Jail.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.