Bonne Terre man kills grandfather, then himself, St. Francois County coroner says

UPDATED at 2:45 p.m. Monday with victims identified

BONNE TERRE — A man and his grandson were found shot to death in St. Francois County early Monday in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

St. Francois County Coroner James Coplin said investigators believe that Nicholas David Brown, 24, fatally shot his grandfather, James Ray Lange, in the chest and then fatally shot himself. Lange was 66 years old.

St. Francois County authorities were called about a shooting at about 6 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive. The home is in the Lake Timberline development area of St. Francois County, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Both men lived in the home where their bodies were found.

St. Francois County Sheriff's Department officials said in a statement that a 71-year-old woman called them, saying she thought her grandson had shot her husband. She said she heard two shots at first, then a third.

Dispatchers also got a call a man who said he had been shot twice. During the phone call, the man became unresponsive.

Police arrived and found the grandfather dead in the living room and the grandson dead on a bedroom floor.