Bonne Terre policeman killed, another injured in shootout with gunman at motel

UPDATED at 1:15 p.m. with additional photos

BONNE TERRE — A man fatally shot one police officer and injured another at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre early Thursday. The gunman was then shot and killed when officers fired back.

The shootout was about 12:30 a.m. when police were summoned for a disturbance at the motel, at 1017 Highway K.

Two Bonne Terre officers walked toward the room, and 21-year-old James J. Emery walked out with a gun, shooting at them, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns died at a local hospital about an hour later. Burns, 30, was wearing a bulletproof vest but the shot to his upper body missed the vest by an inch or two, the county coroner said.

Cpl. Garrett Worley with Bonne Terre police was shot in the leg and taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Worley, 28, underwent surgery at Mercy; his condition was not released.

Thompson said Emery, of the St. Louis area, was killed by police. Emery was by himself when he shot the officers, Thompson said.

Thompson did not know what sparked the shootout. Authorities are trying to collect background on Emery and find out why he was at the motel. Online records show no felony convictions in Missouri and no federal cases in Missouri or Illinois for Emery.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is handling the investigation.

A motel manager declined to speak to a reporter.

After Burns was shot, paramedics rushed him by ambulance to Parkland North Hospital in Bonne Terre. Jason Coplin, the coroner for St. Francois County, said rescuers and doctors tried for more than an hour to save Burns.

"They worked on him awhile and just couldn't get him to come back," Coplin said.

Burns was pronounced dead at 1:46 a.m. Thursday, the coroner said.

"He did have a vest on but it just barely missed his vest," Coplin said. "By maybe an inch."

Burns is survived by two children, ages 5 and 9, said Will Becker, a spokesman for The BackStoppers Inc. The nonprofit will be providing financial assistance to cover the funeral and to support the fallen officer's children.

Burns had been with the Bonne Terre police force about five years, and had worked for the St. Francois sheriff's office and nearby municipal departments before that, Thompson said.

Lt. Bill Stegall, the assistant chief of Bonne Terre, called Burns a "dedicated officer."

Bonne Terre plans to put the patrol car Burns used on display at local park on Friday. The car will be draped in black bunting and serve as a makeshift memorial.

Bonne Terre is about 50 miles south of St. Louis. The town of about 7,000 has 10 full-time police officers and 10 part-time officers. Burns worked full time.

The department has sent its officers home on Thursday as they mourn, Stegall said.

"Local departments will make sure our community is covered," he said.

Amy Brenneke, a part-time police officer for Bonne Terre, said of Burns: "He would do anything for anyone and he gave up his life for this town."

"We're a small community and it's heartbreaking," said downtown business owner Shari House, who attached a black ribbon to her American flag.

.

Robert Cohen and Robert Patrick, both of the Post-Dispatch staff, contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.