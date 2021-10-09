 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonne Terre woman dies after tire blowout, vehicle overturns
0 comments

Bonne Terre woman dies after tire blowout, vehicle overturns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Bonne Terre woman was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash after the right rear wheel of her compact SUV blew out, she overcorrected, and lost control of the vehicle, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Mary J. Weinkein, 66, was driving in the right lane of northbound U.S. 67, south of Mt. Olive Road, at about 11:45 a.m. when the blowout occurred. Her 2003 Chevrolet Tracker traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned. 

Weinkein, who was ejected from the vehicle, died from her injuries at the scene of the accident, the highway patrol said.

A 15-year-old male passenger had minor injuries.  

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: If pipeline closes, will St. Louisans face higher gas prices?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News