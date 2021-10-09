Bonne Terre woman dies after tire blowout, vehicle overturns

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Bonne Terre woman was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash after the right rear wheel of her compact SUV blew out, she overcorrected, and lost control of the vehicle, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Mary J. Weinkein, 66, was driving in the right lane of northbound U.S. 67, south of Mt. Olive Road, at about 11:45 a.m. when the blowout occurred. Her 2003 Chevrolet Tracker traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned.

Weinkein, who was ejected from the vehicle, died from her injuries at the scene of the accident, the highway patrol said.

A 15-year-old male passenger had minor injuries.