'Bonnie and Clyde' duo charged in St. Louis County gets life sentence for South Carolina killing

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A pair charged with killing two people in St. Louis County were sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for murder in South Carolina.

Tyler Terry, 28, and Adrienne Simpson, 34, of South Carolina, pleaded guilty in the May 2021 fatal shooting of Simpson’s estranged husband in South Carolina. They are also charged in another South Carolina killing the same month.

In St. Louis County, they are charged with killing Barbara Goodkin, 71, in University City and Sergei Zacharev, 58, in Brentwood in May 2021. They also face 12 other felonies for shooting at police and civilians.

Goodkin, of Clayton, was shot while driving with her husband on Delmar Boulevard in University City. Goodkin's husband was also shot but survived. Zacharev, a doctor of Town and Country, was fatally shot about an hour later in a restaurant parking lot in Brentwood.

Simpson was arrested after a shootout with police ended in a wreck on May 17, 2021, while Terry got and ran. Chester County Sheriff's office described the weeklong manhunt for Terry as like nothing the county had ever seen before, involving 50 law enforcement agencies and 650 people.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to comment on the status of the pair's charges in St. Louis County since the charges are sealed.

During the search for Terry, Brentwood police Chief Joseph L. Spiess Jr. described the pair as a “modern-day version of Bonnie and Clyde.”