Both sides agreed on rehabilitation for St. Louis boy charged with murder. The state said no.

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on what to do with Marcus “Mojo” Ursery: Give the boy a chance to better himself.

Ursery was just 14 when he fatally shot 14-year-old Timothy Lucas in the chest two years ago in St. Louis. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with an agreement he’d be screened for a program for youth offenders charged as adults.

But Ursery, now 16, wasn’t accepted into the program. So he could be sent to prison for decades instead.

On Wednesday, his attorney and the prosecutor grilled a program official about why he was rejected, and they were visibly frustrated with the answers.

“I’m still kind of in a fog,” Marvin Teer, assistant prosecutor for the city, said in court. “I’m just surprised there isn’t more to this process.”

The Dual Jurisdiction Program allows offenders to stay at a Division of Youth Services facility and receive counseling, schooling, vocational training and life skills. When they turn 21, a judge then decides whether to give them probation or send them to adult prison.

The screening process for acceptance into the program consisted of a two-hour interview with a three-person panel, including Amy Sax, a senior program administrator who answered questions at Wednesday’s hearing, followed by reviews by higher-ups.

All of the panelists had experience working with kids, but they weren’t required to have degrees in psychology or counseling. They did not keep any handwritten notes from the interviews, Sax said.

Sax said as far as she knew, no one had formally opposed the agency’s decision to reject a candidate before. But that changed Wednesday when Ursery’s attorney, Greg Smith, questioned Sax about why his client was rejected.

Sax said there were several reasons — he didn’t open up enough to interviewers about his past, minimized fights at school, and made inconsistent statements about his family history, traumas and substance abuse. Youth services officials did not immediately return a request for additional information.

Smith pushed back on the assertion that his client was unwilling to open up, noting factors that could make Ursery hesitant to be vulnerable with strangers — the fact he’s a 16-year-old boy who had been in custody for two years. And before the shooting, he experienced the trauma of his father being murdered in Arkansas.

“One of the benefits of this program is that it’s treatment-based,” Smith said.

Teer followed up with more questions, and expressed dismay at the process for determining if someone is a good fit for the program.

He and Smith were both visibly frustrated with the hearing’s outcome.

“I’m a prosecutor. I’ll lock up anybody — for the right reasons,” Teer said to the court. “But this kid was 14, and look at me, I’m up here screaming for him.”