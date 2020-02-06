You are the owner of this article.
Bouncer stabbed by man at Broadway Oyster Bar
Bouncer stabbed by man at Broadway Oyster Bar

Broadway Oyster Bar

File photo of Broadway Oyster Bar

 Valerie Schremp Hahn

ST. LOUIS —  A bouncer at Broadway Oyster Bar was stabbed by a man being escorted out of the club early Thursday.

The bouncer's injuries weren't life-threatening, police said. The injured bouncer and other employees apparently wrestled the man to the ground and were able to keep him there until police arrived.

The stabbing was just before 1 a.m. Thursday at the downtown bar.

St. Louis police said the bouncer was escorting the man out of the bar, at 736 South Broadway, when the man pulled a knife and stabbed the bouncer in the shoulder. 

Police have not released details about the man they arrested.

