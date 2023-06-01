St. Louis police officers and detectives talk to a young woman at the scene where a 10-year-old boy shot himself in the head on Thursday, June 1, 2023, along the 3100 block of Brantner Place in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Officers rushed the child to an area hospital in a police vehicle for emergency treatment but he later died. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com