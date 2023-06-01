ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old boy on Thursday morning died after shooting himself in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.
Police said they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Brantner Place.
They found a child who had shot himself in the head and officers drove him to a hospital, police said. He later died at the hospital, according to a police report.
A man arrived to the scene, in a quiet residential block, around 1:30 p.m. He was arrested by police without incident.
Police said the shooting may have been accidental.
Post-Dispatch photographer Laurie Skrivan contributed to this report.