UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Friday with boy's name

ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old boy on Thursday morning died after shooting himself in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.

Police identified the victim on Friday as David Winston.

Police said they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Brantner Place.

They found a child who had shot himself in the head. Officers drove him to a hospital, where he died, according to a police report.

A man arrived to the scene, in a quiet residential block, around 1:30 p.m. He was arrested by police without incident.

Police said the shooting may have been accidental. Detectives with the Police Department's Child Abuse Unit are handling the shooting as a case of child endangerment, resulting in death.

Post-Dispatch photographer Laurie Skrivan contributed to this report.

Editor's note: Story updates with age of child. Police initially said he was 10.