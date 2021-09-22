 Skip to main content
Boy, 11, pistol-whips driver while his mom takes car, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old boy pistol-whipped a driver while the boy's mother carjacked a vehicle Tuesday night, police said.

The attack happened about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Page Bouelvard, in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood.

Police said a 48-year-old man had agreed to give the woman and her son a ride to that block of Page. When they arrived, the woman grabbed the car keys from the ignition while the boy struck the driver in the head several times using a gun.

The woman then pulled the driver from the vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, and drove away. 

The driver was treated for injuries. Police have made no arrests.

