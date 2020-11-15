Boy, 11, shoots and wounds 16-year-old boy in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old boy shot and wounded a 16-year-old boy Saturday in St. Louis, police say.
The 16-year-old was shot in the arm and leg during an argument shortly before noon in the 4900 block of Margaretta Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood, police said. Police took custody of the 11-year-old shooter and brought him to juvenile detention.
Police classified the incident as a domestic assault and said the teen's condition was stable.
Total reported crime over the past six months in the Penrose neighborhood is down 29% compared to the same period last year.
