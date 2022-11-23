 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy, 11, shot at Belleville home

BELLEVILLE — An 11-year-old boy was flown to a St. Louis hospital on Wednesday after he was shot at a home here.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m., police said. The found the boy inside the home.

He was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, then flown to St. Louis, police said.

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man who is related to the boy and believe the shooting was accidental. Additional details were not released.

As of Nov. 14, at least 105 children have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 21 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

