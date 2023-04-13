UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. with information from police chief

EAST ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest early Tuesday when two women who wanted some clothing returned to them opened fire in a dispute with the boy's mother, the East St. Louis police chief said.

The women got into a dispute about clothing as they stood outside the boy's home on North 39th Street about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. One of the shots apparently went through the wall of the house and hit the boy who was inside, Chief Cantrell Patterson said.

When the mom ran into the home, she found her son injured. They live in the 1400 block of North 39th Street, south of Caseyville Avenue.

The boy was breathing when EMS crews got to him. They rushed the child to a hospital but his condition wasn't immediately released. Patterson said he hasn't gotten an update on the boy.

Minutes after the shooting, police stopped a car in a pursuit and took two women into custody. Patterson said he expects charges to be filed.

Patterson told the Post-Dispatch that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over clothing.

"It seemed like the mother was involved in an altercation with these two ladies," Patterson said. "They got into an argument over some clothing. Sounds like the ladies wanted something back."

Patterson said the women may have stayed at the home before, or had possibly been friends of the family, and wanted clothing to be returned to them.

Patterson said the escalating violence in society is upsetting.

"Times are changing," he said. "People seem like they are just lawless. They do want they want to do."

East St. Louis police are working with Illinois State Police on the investigation. Some eight hours after the shooting, all that an Illinois State Police spokesperson would confirm about the victim is that a "juvenile" was shot and taken to a hospital.

The Illinois State Police said the East St. Louis Housing Authority is the agency that made the arrests.

Through April 13, at least 18 children have been shot throughout the St. Louis metro area; nine of the victims died. The children were 17 and younger.

Check back for updates.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023 Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in…