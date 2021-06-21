Boy, 12, killed in head-on crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 12-year-old boy was killed and an 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in hit another vehicle head-on Sunday on a Jefferson County highway, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway Y, south of Ware Church Road.

Two adults were also injured.

The Missouri Highway Patrol did not release the name of the boy who died or the injured girl. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The children were in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Tiffany R. Turner, 32, of New Haven, Missouri.

Police say Turner was traveling south on the highway when her SUV crossed the center line of the road and hit a northbound car head-on. That vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, was driven by Brian C. Glenn, 27, of Hillsboro.

Turner suffered serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Glenn was moderately injured. He was wearing his belt.

After hitting Glenn's car, Turner's SUV ran off the road and hit a tree. The boy died at the scene.

The patrol did not disclose the relationship between Turner and the children.

