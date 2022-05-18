 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy, 12, shot in Greater Ville neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Tuesday night in the Greater Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police were called about a shooting and found the boy outside, in the 4300 block of Labadie Avenue, about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy's father came to the scene but quickly left and refused to cooperate with investigators, police said.

Police said the boy was in critical condition at a hospital.

UPDATED 12:45 p.m. Wednesday with additional details from police

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 18, 47 children are on that list. Eight have died. Thirty-nine were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

