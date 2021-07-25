 Skip to main content
Boy, 12, shot in the knee and back in south St. Louis
Boy, 12, shot in the knee and back in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot Sunday in the 3100 block of Keokuk Street, in the Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

The boy was hit in the knee and lower back and suffered a graze wound to his calf. Police said the shooter was in a vehicle but did not provide further details.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

