Boy, 12, shot while riding his bike in south St. Louis
Originally published at 8 p.m. Sunday. Updated at 10 a.m. Monday with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot Sunday while riding his bike with a friend on a residential street in the Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

The boy and his 11-year-old friend were riding bikes about 7:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Keokuk Street when they noticed a white, four-door car circling them, St. Louis police said Monday.

Soon the vehicle stopped and a male passenger got out and shot at the boys, police said. 

The 12-year-old boy was hit in the knee and lower back and suffered a graze wound to his calf. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was considered stable. 

The 11-year-old boy was not hurt.  

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

