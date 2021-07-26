Boy, 12, shot while riding his bike in south St. Louis

Originally published at 8 p.m. Sunday. Updated at 10 a.m. Monday with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot Sunday while riding his bike with a friend on a residential street in the Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

The boy and his 11-year-old friend were riding bikes about 7:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Keokuk Street when they noticed a white, four-door car circling them, St. Louis police said Monday.

Soon the vehicle stopped and a male passenger got out and shot at the boys, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was hit in the knee and lower back and suffered a graze wound to his calf. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was considered stable.

The 11-year-old boy was not hurt.

