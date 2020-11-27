Boy, 13, shot in arm while asleep on couch in St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm early Friday as he slept on a couch in his St. Louis County home, police say.

Shortly after 5 a.m. police responded to a shots-fired call in the 1200 block of Baron Avenue in the Spanish Lake area where they found the wounded boy, police said. He was shot while sleeping in the front room of his home and was struck by a bullet fired from outside.