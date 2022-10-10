 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boy, 14, found shot in back, critically injured in St. Louis gangway

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy shot in the back was found critically injured in a St. Louis gangway Sunday night, authorities said.

He was discovered lying between two buildings in the 6500 block of Elmbank Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was so badly hurt he couldn't talk to officers, but a witness told investigators the boy was shot while walking on Elmbank Avenue, near Marcus Avenue.

Police have no suspects.

The scene is on the border of the Greater Ville and the Kingsway East neighborhoods of north St. Louis.

As of Sunday night, the boy is among at least 73 children to be injured by gunfire across the metropolitan area this year.  Seventeen other children in the region have died after being shot this year. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

People are also reading…

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Oct. 9, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News