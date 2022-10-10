Boy, 14, found shot in back, critically injured in St. Louis gangway

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy shot in the back was found critically injured in a St. Louis gangway Sunday night, authorities said.

He was discovered lying between two buildings in the 6500 block of Elmbank Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was so badly hurt he couldn't talk to officers, but a witness told investigators the boy was shot while walking on Elmbank Avenue, near Marcus Avenue.

Police have no suspects.

The scene is on the border of the Greater Ville and the Kingsway East neighborhoods of north St. Louis.

As of Sunday night, the boy is among at least 73 children to be injured by gunfire across the metropolitan area this year. Seventeen other children in the region have died after being shot this year. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.