Boy, 14, killed and another teen critically hurt in shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was killed and another boy was critically injured in a double shooting Tuesday in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood.

The boy who died was 14 years old. Police have not yet released his name. The injured teen is 16 years old.

They were shot about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Missouri Avenue, near Keokuk Street.

The younger boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The older teen, who was shot in the abdomen, was driven to a hospital before police arrived. He was in critical condition.

Police did not say if they had a suspect.

An earlier report said there were three victims.

After Tuesday's double shooting, at least 32 children have died or been injured in shootings so far this year across the St. Louis metropolitan area. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Seven of the 32 died. Twenty five were injured.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.