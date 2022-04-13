 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy, 14, killed and another teen critically hurt in shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was killed and another boy was critically injured in a double shooting Tuesday in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood.

The boy who died was 14 years old. Police have not yet released his name. The injured teen is 16 years old.

They were shot about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Missouri Avenue, near Keokuk Street.

The younger boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The older teen, who was shot in the abdomen, was driven to a hospital before police arrived. He was in critical condition.

Police did not say if they had a suspect.

An earlier report said there were three victims.

After Tuesday's double shooting, at least 32 children have died or been injured in shootings so far this year across the St. Louis metropolitan area. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Seven of the 32 died. Twenty five were injured.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of April 13, 32 children are on that list. Seven have died. Twenty five were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

 

