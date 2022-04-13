Boy, 14, killed and another teen critically hurt in shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was killed and another boy was critically injured in a double shooting Tuesday in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood.
The boy who died was 14 years old. Police have not yet released his name. The injured teen is 16 years old.
They were shot about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Missouri Avenue, near Keokuk Street.
The younger boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
The older teen, who was shot in the abdomen, was driven to a hospital before police arrived. He was in critical condition.
Police did not say if they had a suspect.
An earlier report said there were three victims.
After Tuesday's double shooting, at least 32 children have died or been injured in shootings so far this year across the St. Louis metropolitan area. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
Seven of the 32 died. Twenty five were injured.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
As of April 13, 32 children are on that list. Seven have died. Twenty five were injured.
Police said the boy said he and a teen girl, 18, were walking when someone in a vehicle opened fire on them. He was taken to a hospital and hi…
The boy was shot and critically injured after getting hold of a gun in a Swansea apartment.
The child was shot in the thigh, and a man in his 20s had a graze wound to his head.
Police said a 10-year-old had been playing with a gun the two found when it fired, shooting the 12-year-old.
Family members said that they believed that the deaths early Friday morning were accidental.
The boy, 13, accidentally shot himself in the foot, police said.
The boy was shot around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street as he was standing in a parking lot with two other teens.
The teen was one of three men injured; he was shot in the face, but was conscious when taken to a hospital, officers said.
Terrion Smith was found shot inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.
The girl was in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself, police said.
Police initially responded to an alarm sounding in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The boys, 17 and 16, arrived at Barnes-Jewish hospital late Thursday.
The teen was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
The 13-year-old boy was hit just before noon on Sunday, but returned fire on the group that shot at him, police said.
The children, both girls, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
The child was playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when she was shot in the ankle.
Officers fired at the car Christopher Jones was in after it hit a police car. Police were investigating a "suspicious vehicle."
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.