Boy, 14, killed in East St. Louis housing complex, toddler and teen injured
EAST ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday night at the John DeShields housing complex, Illinois State Police said. 

Kyelonthae Stidimire, 14, lived in the complex located at 1235 McCasland Avenue, though in a different building than the one in which he was killed, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said.

East St. Louis police were called at about 10:15 p.m. Kyelonthae was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 3-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were injured in the same incident, officials said. Both were treated at hospitals and released.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Illinois State Police Zone 6 at 618-301-6764, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

