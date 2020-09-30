Boy, 14, killed when stolen car fleeing police crashed into Madison County drainage canal

Illinois State Police said four vehicles were stolen from the Wood River dealership and that a fifth vehicle with the suspects had been stolen in a separate incident.

The cars were speeding south on Illinois 255 when an officer from Roxana spotted them and began following from about a quarter mile behind, police said. As they approached Gateway Commerce, the vehicles were estimated to be traveling in excess of 100 mph, authorities said. Dispatchers told officers that the vehicles may have left a dealership where burglar alarms sounded.

Two of the stolen vehicles collided as the drivers tried to enter the ramp to I-270, Illinois State Police said. One of the vehicles, a 2015 Ford Edge, careened into the drainage canal. Police identified Harry as the driver of the Edge. He was seen trying to swim from the wreckage and a Roxana officer went into the water to assist him, state police said. But the officer lost sight of the boy.

A 2014 Dodge Dart, the vehicle that collided with the Edge, rolled over after the collision and its driver was thrown out, authorities said. That driver, a 16-year-old boy from St. Louis, was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

No officers were hurt.