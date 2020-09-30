Boy, 14, killed when stolen car fleeing police crashed into Madison County drainage canal

UPDATED at 7 a.m. Wednesday with name of boy who died and additional details from fire official.
EDWARDSVILLE — A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured early Tuesday after two vehicles being chased by police ran off a highway and one submerged in a drainage canal along Illinois Route 255, authorities said.
Wood River police identified the boy who died as Harry Linnen Jr., of St. Louis. Police did not identify the 16-year-old boy who was injured.
Harry drowned after trying to swim away from the vehicle that went into water along 255 and Interstate 270, and a police officer tried to help but couldn't get to him, authorities said.
The boys were in vehicles that police had chased after a break-in at a Wood River car dealership on Edwardsville Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
A dive team from Hillsboro pulled the boy's body from the water hours later. The water is about 12 feet deep where Harry was found, and the car he crashed was partly submerged about 15 feet from the shoreline, said Edwardsville fire Chief James Whiteford.
The fire chief said the drainage canal is a retention pond designed to hold runoff from nearby warehouses. The water is about 300 feet from the road, police said.
Illinois State Police said four vehicles were stolen from the Wood River dealership and that a fifth vehicle with the suspects had been stolen in a separate incident.
The cars were speeding south on Illinois 255 when an officer from Roxana spotted them and began following from about a quarter mile behind, police said. As they approached Gateway Commerce, the vehicles were estimated to be traveling in excess of 100 mph, authorities said. Dispatchers told officers that the vehicles may have left a dealership where burglar alarms sounded.
Two of the stolen vehicles collided as the drivers tried to enter the ramp to I-270, Illinois State Police said. One of the vehicles, a 2015 Ford Edge, careened into the drainage canal. Police identified Harry as the driver of the Edge. He was seen trying to swim from the wreckage and a Roxana officer went into the water to assist him, state police said. But the officer lost sight of the boy.
A 2014 Dodge Dart, the vehicle that collided with the Edge, rolled over after the collision and its driver was thrown out, authorities said. That driver, a 16-year-old boy from St. Louis, was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries, state police said.
No officers were hurt.
Harry's relatives could not be reached by the Post-Dispatch.
The incident is under investigation by the state police. A manager of the car dealership did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
