Boy, 14, shot in hand in LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:52 a.m. with comment from woman who lives nearby

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand Friday morning in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood.

He was shot about 8:45 a.m. Friday in in the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court, south of Chouteau Avenue.

A police lieutenant at the scene gave the boy's age and said he was stable, although a medical condition was not provided.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said another male was shot in the hip. The age of that victim wasn't available.

Dana Thomas, a resident on Lasalle Park Court, said she didn’t know the boy but had seen him often outside.

She noted it seems to her something is always happening in the area of the complex where the shooting occurred, which is referred to as the “dead end” by neighbors because the street ends on that side of the block.

“I think it’s the fifth or sixth shooting that has happened up that way,” Thomas said.

"I’ve been over here for two years and at first it was quiet," Thomas added. "The second year—no. It started last year and it been going on since they moved in down there.”

Other residents stood on front porches as police investigated, but said they didn’t know anything about the family who lived in the duplex where the boy was shot.

