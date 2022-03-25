Boy, 14, shot in hand in LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:52 a.m. with comment from woman who lives nearby
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand Friday morning in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood.
He was shot about 8:45 a.m. Friday in in the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court, south of Chouteau Avenue.
A police lieutenant at the scene gave the boy's age and said he was stable, although a medical condition was not provided.
St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said another male was shot in the hip. The age of that victim wasn't available.
Dana Thomas, a resident on Lasalle Park Court, said she didn’t know the boy but had seen him often outside.
She noted it seems to her something is always happening in the area of the complex where the shooting occurred, which is referred to as the “dead end” by neighbors because the street ends on that side of the block.
People are also reading…
“I think it’s the fifth or sixth shooting that has happened up that way,” Thomas said.
"I’ve been over here for two years and at first it was quiet," Thomas added. "The second year—no. It started last year and it been going on since they moved in down there.”
Other residents stood on front porches as police investigated, but said they didn’t know anything about the family who lived in the duplex where the boy was shot.
Check back for updates.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
The boy was shot around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street as he was standing in a parking lot with two other teens.
The teen was one of three men injured; he was shot in the face, but was conscious when taken to a hospital, officers said.
Terrion Smith was found shot inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.
The girl was in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself, police said.
Police initially responded to an alarm sounding in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The boys, 17 and 16, arrived at Barnes-Jewish hospital late Thursday.
The teen was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
The 13-year-old boy was hit just before noon on Sunday, but returned fire on the group that shot at him, police said.
The children, both girls, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
The child was playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when she was shot in the ankle.
Officers fired at the car Christopher Jones was in after it hit a police car. Police were investigating a "suspicious vehicle."
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.