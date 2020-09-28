Boy, 15, critically injured in double shooting in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a double shooting just after midnight Sunday in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood, authorities said.
The boy was shot in the chest about 12:15 a.m. near Gast Place and Riverview Boulevard, near the Halls Ferry Circle. He was critical and unstable at a hospital.
A man in his 20s also was shot. Police said he was stable.
No additional details were immediately released by police.
With three months left in the year, St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon have both broken records for gunshot wound cases.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.