Boy, 15, critically injured in double shooting in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a double shooting just after midnight Sunday in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood, authorities said.

The boy was shot in the chest about 12:15 a.m. near Gast Place and Riverview Boulevard, near the Halls Ferry Circle. He was critical and unstable at a hospital.

A man in his 20s also was shot. Police said he was stable.

No additional details were immediately released by police.

St. Louis children’s hospitals see record-breaking number of gunshot victims With three months left in the year, St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon have both broken records for gunshot wound cases.