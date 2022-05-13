Boy, 15, killed and two classmates injured in Franklin County crash

A 15-year-old boy died and two other teenage boys were injured in a vehicle crash Thursday in Franklin County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said they were in a 2001 Dodge Dakota that overturned along Highway TT near Aitch Road about 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

The patrol did not release the name of the boy who died, or the names of the two boys who were hurt.

They are from St. Clair, Missouri, and are freshmen at St. Clair High School, said the superintendent, Kyle Kruse.

The driver of the pickup was 16 years old and was seriously injured, the patrol said. A medical helicopter took him to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Another boy, 15, suffered moderate injuries and was being treated at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri.

The pickup was heading east on Highway TT when it ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned, the patrol said. The pickup then hit a utility pole.

All of the boys were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

The boys were friends and classmates, Kruse said. The district will have grief counselors at the high school on Friday. The day of the crash was senior graduation. The last day of school for the other grades is May 20, he said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.