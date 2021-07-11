Boy, 15, killed in north St. Louis apartment complex shooting

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in a shooting in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood just north of Downtown.

St. Louis police were called just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the Preservation Square apartments near the 1400 block of O'Fallon Street.

A relative identified the 15-year-old killed as Kyle Faulkner. Family said he was with friends when he was shot.

Police Lt. Scott Aubuchon said investigators believe the boy was "probably" shot with a rifle. The shooting took place right near a tower of police cameras inside the complex.

"We got a good description of the vehicle (and) suspect," Aubuchon said, "which we will release when we believe it's appropriate."

At the crime scene, dozens of neighbors stood outside their homes talking while police gathered evidence behind the tape. Several family members were on scene, comforting one another.

"We've gotten a lot of cooperation," Aubuchon said. "So far we're pleased with the neighborhood assistance."

Annette Wraggs, Kyle's paternal grandmother, said in a wavering voice that her grandson was "still a baby."