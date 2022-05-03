Boy, 15, shot in hand at St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was accidentally shot in the hand Monday at Amherst Park, St. Louis police said.

The boy told officers that he was shot by a friend who had been trying to fire shots into the air. However, police said the victim offered conflicting accounts about what happened to him.

Police said they are not searching for the friend, or any suspect.

The shooting was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue, and police found the boy in the 5800 block of Plymouth Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he was stable.

