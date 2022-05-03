 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy, 15, shot in hand at St. Louis park

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was accidentally shot in the hand Monday at Amherst Park, St. Louis police said.

The boy told officers that he was shot by a friend who had been trying to fire shots into the air. However, police said the victim offered conflicting accounts about what happened to him.

Police said they are not searching for the friend, or any suspect.

The shooting was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue, and police found the boy in the 5800 block of Plymouth Avenue.  He was taken to a hospital, where police said he was stable.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 3, 38 children are on that list. Seven have died. Twenty nine were injured.

