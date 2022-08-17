Boy, 15, shot in jaw in St. Louis

A 15-year-old boy survived after being shot in the jaw Tuesday evening in the Carr Square neighborhood, which is northwest of downtown St. Louis.

The shooting was about 9 p.m. near O'Fallon and North 18th streets.

He was breathing when police found him. His condition was not released.

Police have not yet provided details about what led to the shooting.

The boy is at least the 63rd child to be injured by gunfire this year in St. Louis, and the 78th child in the metropolitan area. Twelve of the victims across the region have died.