Boy, 15, taken into custody after loaded handgun found at Hancock Place High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police took a 15-year-old boy into custody Monday after a janitor at Hancock Place High School found a loaded handgun in a girl's restroom

No one was injured or threatened with the gun, said district Superintendent Kevin Carl. The high school, at 229 West Ripa Avenue, is in the Hancock Place School District.

Carl said a janitor found the weapon in a stall of a third-floor girl's restroom about 10 a.m. Monday, and a St. Louis County police officer who works as a school resource officer retrieved the gun as evidence.

Within about five minutes, Carl said, information from students and others helped identify the boy who brought it to school, Carl said. He is a sophomore at the high school, Carl said.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the boy was taken into police custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.

Carl said the school notified parents quickly about the incident.

Carl said he doesn't know how the boy got the gun into the school or what his intent was. The district and police are trying to learn more, Carl said. "We're still looking into that," he said.

The high school has many safety protocols but no metal detectors, he said.

