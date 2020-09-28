Boy, 16, among victims of double homicide in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy and a man were killed in a double shooting Sunday night in the city's Baden neighborhood.

St. Louis police identified the boy as 16-year-old Victor Williams Jr. of the 800 block of Melvin Avenue. The man who died was 27-year-old Andrew Dare Ameer of the 9000 block of Watson Road.

They were shot about 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Gast Place, near Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Circle. Both victims were found outside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Victor was shot in the chest. Police didn't provide specifics about Ameer's injuries. Both were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police initially reported the boy was critical and Ameer was stable.

St. Louis police said they had no suspects in the killings.

Another man was also killed Sunday night. In that shooting, an unidentified man was shot about 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Broadway.

All three killings bring to 206 the number of murders in St. Louis so far this year. At the same time in 2019, the city had recorded 155 homicides.