Boy, 16, arrested in connection with fatal Overland shooting

This story was updated at 5 p.m. with the identity of the victim and the arrest of a suspect.
OVERLAND — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man, investigators said Monday.
Michael Holland, 32, of St. Louis County was found about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue. He was dead in the street when officers arrived.
The 16-year-old, who is from St. Louis County, is being held on charges of second degree murder, first degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility.
According to investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between the 16-year-old and an acquaintance of the victim.
In the last six months, reported crime in Overland is up about 4% compared to the same period a year ago.
The last homicide in Overland was on Oct. 17 in the 10200 block of Burdeau Lane in what Overland police Chief Andy Mackey described as a domestic incident. Mark Shepard, 46, was fatally shot outside a home there. Justin Coffman, 47, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Coffman, his wife and Shepard were visiting a woman who lived at the home on Burdeau when the men began arguing, Mackey said. Coffman fired a warning shot from his .22-caliber pistol in the air, prompting Shepard to punch Coffman in the face, police said. Coffman then shot Shepard once in the torso, killing him, police said.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
