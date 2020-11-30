Boy, 16, arrested in connection with fatal Overland shooting

This story was updated at 5 p.m. with the identity of the victim and the arrest of a suspect.

OVERLAND — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man, investigators said Monday.

Michael Holland, 32, of St. Louis County was found about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue. He was dead in the street when officers arrived.

The 16-year-old, who is from St. Louis County, is being held on charges of second degree murder, first degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility.

According to investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between the 16-year-old and an acquaintance of the victim.

In the last six months, reported crime in Overland is up about 4% compared to the same period a year ago.