Boy, 16, arrested in fatal Overland shooting

Updated at 5:30 p.m. Monday with identity of the victim and arrest of a suspect.

OVERLAND — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with the murder one day earlier of a 32-year-old man.

The 16-year-old, an unidentified boy from St. Louis County, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Michael Holland, 32, of St. Louis County, was found about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue. He was dead in the street when officers arrived.

According to investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between the 16-year-old and an acquaintance of the victim.

In the last six months, reported crime in Overland is up about 4% compared to the same period a year ago.