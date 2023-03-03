ST. LOUIS — A man and a teenage boy sitting in a parked SUV Thursday were shot and critically injured when a gunman opened fire on them on a residential street, authorities said.
The 16-year-old boy and 55-year-old man were shot just after 1 p.m. Thursday near a market at North Euclid Avenue and Hammett Place.
Police said they have no suspects in the attack.
The scene is in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood. A tan SUV was parked on Hammett, outside the market at Euclid. The vehicle had bullet holes and its windows were broken. Six shell casings were on the ground.
The victims told investigators that they were parked on Hammett when a white Pontiac G6 pulled alongside them. Police said a male gunman stepped out of the passenger side of the Pontiac and fired several shots at their vehicle.
People are also reading…
After they were shot, they ran into the market and collapsed. The boy was hit in the back and chest. The man was shot in the neck. Both were hospitalized Friday in critical condition.
The teeanger is at least the 13th child across the St. Louis region to be shot this year. Six of the shootings were fatal.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
Through March 3, reporters have covered at least 13 shootings involving children; six were fatal.
These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.
Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said the 15-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday and is expected to survive.
Emily Valentine, 15, was found on a parking pad in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
A 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face by her younger sibling in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.
The two people were found shot in a vehicle; one was the 17-year-old girl, the other was an 18-year-old who was killed.
Dontaevion Little, 17, was discovered in the rear alley of the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue about 2:30 a.m.
The boy was shot by a man who police noted was shot at by the boy first.
The girl was a passenger in a car driven by another teen; she was shot in an apparent robbery attempt, police said.
Jayden McCain was shot shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Police found 17-year-old Jamorie Cannon dead in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street.
Police said they still are trying to figure out who fired the gun in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.
Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church.
Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Emily Valentine, 15, was found on a parking pad in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.