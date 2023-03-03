Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Through March 3, reporters have covered at least 13 shootings involving children; six were fatal.

These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.