Boy, 16, shot in arm in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with police saying victim is 16 years old, not 17.

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm late Wednesday in south St. Louis.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. near Louisiana Avenue and Chippewa Street, on the border of the city's Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods.

He was stable at a hospital. Police said the boy made several conflicting statements about what happened to him, but he said the people who shot him got away in a white SUV.

The teen is at least the 35th child 17 years old or younger to be injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis metro area.

