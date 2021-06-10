 Skip to main content
Boy, 16, shot in arm in south St. Louis
Boy, 16, shot in arm in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with police saying victim is 16 years old, not 17.

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm late Wednesday in south St. Louis.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. near Louisiana Avenue and Chippewa Street, on the border of the city's Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods.

He was stable at a hospital. Police said the boy made several conflicting statements about what happened to him, but he said the people who shot him got away in a white SUV.

The teen is at least the 35th child 17 years old or younger to be injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis metro area.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

