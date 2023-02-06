UPDATED at 11 a.m. Monday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating Sunday evening after a boy was fatally shot in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, east of Interstate 70.

They found 17-year-old Jamorie Cannon dead. He had been shot in the face. He lived in the same block of O'Fallon.

Police said they had no suspects.