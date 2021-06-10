Boy, 17, shot in arm in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm late Wednesday night in south St. Louis.

The shooting was about 11:30 p.m. near Louisiana Avenue and Chippewa Street, on the border of the city's Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods.

He was stable at a hospital. Police have not released details of what led to the shooting or said if they've made any arrests.

The teen is at least the 35th child 17 years old or younger to be injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis metro area.

Check back for updates.

