Boy, 17, shot in leg in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue, in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police were called about 3:40 p.m. and found him inside a home. He told officers he had gotten out of his vehicle and was going into his home when he was shot.

Police said four people are suspected of taking part in the attack, but they had no suspects. Police said the victim wouldn't give officers any more information about them.

