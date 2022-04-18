 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy, 17, shot in leg in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue, in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police were called about 3:40 p.m. and found him inside a home. He told officers he had gotten out of his vehicle and was going into his home when he was shot.

Police said four people are suspected of taking part in the attack, but they had no suspects. Police said the victim wouldn't give officers any more information about them.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of April 17, 33 children are on that list. Seven have died. Twenty six were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

