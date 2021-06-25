 Skip to main content
Boy, 17, shot in Meacham Park area of Kirkwood
Boy, 17, shot in Meacham Park area of Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — A 17-year-old boy was shot late Thursday night in the Meacham Park area of Kirkwood, police said.

He was shot about 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Meacham Street. Police used a tourniquet to stop his bleeding. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be stable.

Kirkwood police have made no arrests and haven't said if they have any suspects.

Police released no additional information, including what led to the shooting.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the Post-Dispatch coverage of children (defined as age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

