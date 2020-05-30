Boy, 2, shot in foot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old boy was shot in the foot Friday night and taken to a hospital, St. Louis police said.
The incident took place about 10:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood.
He was conscious when taken to the hospital and police said he was in stable condition. No other information was released.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
