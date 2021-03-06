 Skip to main content
Boy, 3, dies after being pulled from lake in Pontoon Beach
PONTOON BEACH — A 3-year-old boy has died after police found him floating in the Mallard Lake area on Friday, officials said.   

Pontoon Beach police received a call about a missing boy at 11:25 a.m. Friday at a mobile home park near the lake. Police found the child floating unresponsive. Officers pulled him from the water and administered CPR until an ambulance arrived. 

Officials said the boy regained a heartbeat but died overnight at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. A regional child death task force is helping investigate the case, which is a routine collaboration.

