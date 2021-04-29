 Skip to main content
Boy, 3, shot in St. Louis while on porch with his parents
Boy, 3, shot in St. Louis while on porch with his parents

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night while he was on a porch with his parents, St. Louis police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue, in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police had no suspects. 

Police said the boy was on the front porch with his parents when they heard gunfire. A brief description of the crime doesn't say if the shots came from a passing car. It also wasn't clear if the shooting occurred at the family's home or another residence.

The boy was hit in his buttocks and leg. His family rushed him to a hospital before notifying police. The boy was stable. No medical condition was released.

