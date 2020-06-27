You are the owner of this article.
Boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting in Berkeley home, police say
Child shot in Berkeley

Police stand post outside a home in the 6100 block of Jefferson Ave. in Berkeley on Friday, June 26, 2020, after a child was reported shot at or near the residence. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

BERKELEY — A boy was killed in an accidental shooting Friday night at a home in Berkeley, and a teenager at the home was taken into custody, police said. 

The boy, 4, was shot about 9 p.m. inside a home near Jefferson Avenue and Airport Road, Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said. 

The boy, who was struck by gunfire once, died of his wounds at a hospital, Jackson said.

A teenager, 16, was taken into custody and transferred Saturday to St. Louis County Family Court, Jackson said. 

One adult and several juveniles were at the home when police responded to the shooting Friday, Jackson said Saturday. 

A gun was found at the home, Jackson said. Police will publicly identify the child once an autopsy has been completed, he said. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

