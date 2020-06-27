Boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting in Berkeley home, police say

BERKELEY — A boy was killed in an accidental shooting Friday night at a home in Berkeley, and a teenager at the home was taken into custody, police said.

The boy, 4, was shot about 9 p.m. inside a home near Jefferson Avenue and Airport Road, Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said.

The boy, who was struck by gunfire once, died of his wounds at a hospital, Jackson said.

A teenager, 16, was taken into custody and transferred Saturday to St. Louis County Family Court, Jackson said.

One adult and several juveniles were at the home when police responded to the shooting Friday, Jackson said Saturday.

A gun was found at the home, Jackson said. Police will publicly identify the child once an autopsy has been completed, he said.

