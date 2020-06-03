Boy, 5, shot in the leg when gunman opens fire outside Hazelwood shop

HAZELWOOD — A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire Wednesday on the car he was in, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 6900 block of Berkridge Court in Hazelwood about 6 p.m. When they arrived, police talked with a woman who had fled from the shooting and said it occurred at Hazelwood Discount Cigarette and Tobacco on North Hanley Road.

Police met with a man who was in the car, which was carrying three minors, including the 5-year-old.

According to police, a man known to the victims approached them while they were in their car and began shooting at them. The male victim sped away while the shooting continued and the female victim ran from the scene. The shooter left in a silver car.

Hazelwood police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 314-838-5000 and press 1.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.