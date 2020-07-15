You are the owner of this article.
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in south St. Louis
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in south St. Louis

Updated at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old boy died after suffering a gunshot wound on Wednesday. Police said the wound was reportedly self-inflicted.

Police responded to a shooting call at about 3:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Broadway. The person who called 911 told dispatchers that the child had shot himself.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police said they are not looking for any suspects, and those involved are cooperating.

