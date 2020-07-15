Boy, 6, dies after suffering gunshot wound at south St. Louis home

UPDATED at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a St. Louis home, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call about 3:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Broadway. The person who called 911 told dispatchers that the child had shot himself.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police said they are not looking for any suspects and added that the people in the home at the time of the shooting are cooperating.

Investigators have not explained how the child was able to obtain the gun.

