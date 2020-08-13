You are the owner of this article.
Boy, 6, shot in the hand in north St. Louis
UPDATED at 3 p.m. Thursday with the boy's age.

ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old boy was shot in the hand in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Adelaide Avenue about 9 a.m. and found the injured boy. He was taken to a hospital.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was accidental, police said, but the incident remains under investigation

Police did not immediately provide any additional information.

