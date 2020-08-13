Boy, 6, shot in the hand in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 3 p.m. Thursday with the boy's age.
ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old boy was shot in the hand in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, police said.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Adelaide Avenue about 9 a.m. and found the injured boy. He was taken to a hospital.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting was accidental, police said, but the incident remains under investigation
Police did not immediately provide any additional information.
Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.