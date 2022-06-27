Boy, 9, and two teens die when vehicle slams into tree, catches fire in Florissant

UPDATED at 7:05 p.m. with additional details.

Three boys as young as 9 years old died early Monday when a car driven by a 13-year-old boy slammed into a tree and caught fire.

Two of the boys who died were 13 years old. One was 9. Police confirmed the victims' young ages Monday night but didn't release their names or hometowns.

The driver was the lone survivor. He was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries but is expected to survive.

About 1:45 a.m. Monday, the vehicle carrying the four boys crashed into a tree in the 100 block of South New Florissant Road and burst into flames, police said.

Florissant police Officer Steve Michael, a department spokesman, said the car's speed "was definitely a factor."

"It's just tragic," Michael said.

The first police officers "tried to get to the occupants and they just couldn't because of the fire," Michael said. "The officers gave a solid effort."

Michael didn't know what kind of older-model vehicle it was. He said investigators haven't told him whose car the boy was driving or if it had been stolen. He said he also didn't know if any of the boys were from the same family.

Crash investigators spent hours Monday at the scene, even after sunup, closing the road between Washington Street and West St. Anthony Lane so they could take photographs and measurements along the car's path and collect evidence.

The speed limit on South New Florissant is 35 mph, but traffic whizzes by. There is a slight bend less than a quarter-mile to the south but the road is otherwise a straight-of-way stretch near the crash site at 120 South New Florissant Road.

Tire tracks in the lawn indicate the car was heading north when it ran off the road to the right and drove across a narrow shoulder residents use to park cars. The vehicle drove up a slight grassy slope and across the home's single-car driveway before hitting the tree.

The tree, a towering oak, stopped the boys' vehicle in its tracks less than 15 feet from the front door of the small brick home. The home has a for-sale sign out front and appears to be vacant. The Florissant Valley branch of the St. Louis County library is across the street.

On Monday afternoon, Tim Wright, who lives next to the site of the crash, said he witnessed the commotion when he went outside shortly after it occurred.

Wright, who has lived on the block more than 30 years, said New Florissant Road resembles a "racetrack" after 7 p.m., and crashes occur there often.

About a mile east on North New Florissant Road, where it intersects with Lindbergh Boulevard, is one of the city's most frequent crash sites, according to the most recent data from the city.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

